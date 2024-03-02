Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

MGDDY stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.