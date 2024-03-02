Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,371 ($30.07).

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.98) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.71) to GBX 2,400 ($30.44) in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPG

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group

Compass Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.00), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($15,055.18). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CPG stock opened at GBX 2,167 ($27.49) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,166.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,087.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,862 ($23.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,889.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,733.33%.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.