Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at UBS Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.72.

COMP stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Compass has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $272,570,926.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

