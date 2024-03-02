Compound (COMP) Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $735.55 million and $90.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $90.97 or 0.00146757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019445 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,085,801 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

