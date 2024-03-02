Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 48.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,440,000.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

