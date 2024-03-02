Contrasting Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Yiren Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.65 $54.01 million $2.08 8.03 Yiren Digital $4.71 billion 0.10 $173.24 million $3.13 1.76

Profitability

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Yiren Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 51.49% 13.73% 2.89% Yiren Digital 42.38% 29.54% 22.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Dividends

Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Yiren Digital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yiren Digital pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Yiren Digital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

