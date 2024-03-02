Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $256.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $256.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.95.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

