Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCS opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

