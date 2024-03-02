Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,511 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

