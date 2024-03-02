Corton Capital Inc. Buys 2,702 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,675,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TDOC opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,660 shares of company stock worth $1,177,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.