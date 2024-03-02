Corton Capital Inc. Buys 5,456 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adeia were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADEA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth approximately $147,767,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth approximately $32,577,000. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,766,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Adeia Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $11.53 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Further Reading

