Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,768 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after buying an additional 410,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $106.81 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

