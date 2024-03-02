Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after buying an additional 4,808,258 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in DHT by 10.8% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,353,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 423,836 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.33. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.