Corton Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 96.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

