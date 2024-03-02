Corton Capital Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE D opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

