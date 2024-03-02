Corton Capital Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

