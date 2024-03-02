Corton Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in ON24 were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $128,401.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,501,359 shares in the company, valued at $17,434,472.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 20,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $143,273.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,838.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $128,401.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,501,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,434,472.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,289 shares of company stock worth $1,047,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About ON24

(Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

