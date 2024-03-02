Corton Capital Inc. Invests $209,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average is $135.56. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,608,857 shares of company stock valued at $225,489,781 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

