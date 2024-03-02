Corton Capital Inc. Invests $234,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.3 %

PRIM opened at $39.64 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRIM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.