Corton Capital Inc. Invests $234,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PRIM opened at $39.64 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.
In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PRIM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
