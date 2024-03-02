Corton Capital Inc. Invests $236,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after buying an additional 410,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $106.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

