Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,171,711 shares of company stock worth $27,807,497. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.