Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

