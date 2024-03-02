Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 478 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth $61,361,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $36,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $56.70 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

