Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 669 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Asana by 25.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Asana by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Asana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Asana by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $20.08 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

