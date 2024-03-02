Corton Capital Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,513.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

