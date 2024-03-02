Corton Capital Inc. Sells 3,584 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.