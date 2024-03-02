Corton Capital Inc. Sells 37,195 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,195 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $101,055,000. Northwestern University acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $13,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 354.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 367,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.24. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

