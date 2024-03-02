Corton Capital Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $122.51.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

