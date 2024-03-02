Corton Capital Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 93,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.