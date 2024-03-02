Corton Capital Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $267.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $268.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.67. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

