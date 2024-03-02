Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

