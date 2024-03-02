Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $4,091,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 78,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.3 %

PRIM opened at $39.64 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.