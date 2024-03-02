Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 122.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $749.44 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $752.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $697.91 and its 200-day moving average is $617.50.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

View Our Latest Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.