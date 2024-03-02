Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.83.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

