Critical Analysis: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) versus Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Selina Hospitality and Playa Hotels & Resorts are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts 5.51% 10.67% 3.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts $977.50 million 1.30 $53.85 million $0.34 27.38

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Playa Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Volatility and Risk

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Selina Hospitality and Playa Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts 1 0 2 0 2.33

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats Selina Hospitality on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

