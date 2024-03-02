Critical Comparison: Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) & Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vossloh and Union Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vossloh 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Pacific 0 6 12 1 2.74

Union Pacific has a consensus price target of $249.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.31%. Given Union Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Vossloh.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

77.4% of Union Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Union Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vossloh and Union Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vossloh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Union Pacific $24.12 billion 6.40 $6.38 billion $10.46 24.19

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Vossloh.

Profitability

This table compares Vossloh and Union Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vossloh N/A N/A N/A Union Pacific 26.45% 46.87% 9.60%

Summary

Union Pacific beats Vossloh on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG offers rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications. This division also manufactures concrete ties, switch ties, and concrete elements for slab tracks and level crossing systems. The Customized Modules division manufactures, installs, and maintains switches and crossings, as well as related control and monitoring systems for light-rail and high-speed applications. The Lifecycle Solutions division engages in rail trading, long-rail unloading at construction sites, welding new rails, reconditioning old rails, on-site welding, rail replacement, rail grinding/milling, rail inspection, and construction site supervision activities. This division also organizes and monitors rail shipments to construction sites; and enables on-site availability of the unloading systems. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Werdohl, Germany.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

