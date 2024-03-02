Critical Survey: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) versus Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -31.59% -27.27% -14.36% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

73.9% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Accolade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accolade and Green Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $363.14 million 2.12 -$459.65 million ($1.65) -6.04 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accolade and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 4 13 0 2.76 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accolade presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.30%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Summary

Accolade beats Green Street Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

