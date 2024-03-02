Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.0 %

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

CCI opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $8,927,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.