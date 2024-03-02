Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,714 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $158,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.0 %

CCI opened at $111.05 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.