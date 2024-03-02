CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $58,747.48 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CS Disco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 125,018 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

