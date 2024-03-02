Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Holdings Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316,556 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,098,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $132.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

