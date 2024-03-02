Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,760 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $96,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,801,000 after buying an additional 194,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $270.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.23.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

