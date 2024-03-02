DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

UTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTZ

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.51 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $254,698.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,426,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,249,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,705 shares of company stock worth $1,348,552. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Utz Brands by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $7,302,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.