Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.0 million-$65.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.7 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

