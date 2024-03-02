Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 31.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Shorepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $6,215,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 205,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

