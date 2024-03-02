Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.20. Diageo has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

