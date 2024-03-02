Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Down 4.7%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $38.09. 65,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 82,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

Digimarc Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 165.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Digimarc by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 263.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 426.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.