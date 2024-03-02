Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $31.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

NYSE:DDS opened at $411.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $447.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dillard’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

