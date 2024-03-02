Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.30

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 34586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

