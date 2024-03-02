Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.55. Approximately 598,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,500,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

